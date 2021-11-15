Cristiano Ronaldo failed to inspire Portugal against Serbia as the visitors defeated the hosts to qualify for the World Cup

Mitrovic scored a last minute header to send Serbia to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Portugal

Selecao will now hope to qualify for the football showpiece through the play-offs and Ronaldo says they know exactly what to do

Portugal will have to go through the play-offs if they hope to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following Serbia’s qualification at their expense.

Aleksandar Mitrovic rose highest to stun the host with a 90th-minute header to secure a stunning 2-1 victory for Serbia in Lisbon.

The hosts went into the game knowing a draw would be enough to send them to the World Cup finals as they had a far superior goal difference to Serbia going into the decider.

And Portugal got off to the best possible start to the clash as Renato Sanches put his side into the lead as early as the second minute, but Dusan Tadic leveled matters in the 33rd minute.

But Mitrovic’s strike in the 90th minute sealed the win for Serbia who are through to the World Cup, as Portugal will now get another attempt through the play-offs in March.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now stated that Selecao cannot afford not to be in Qatar and they know exactly what they need to do.

He said via Instagram:

“Football has shown us time and again that sometimes it's the winding roads that lead us to the most desired wrecks.

“Yesterday's result was tough, but not enough to bring us down. The goal of attending the World Cup 2022 is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses. Portugal bound for Qatar.”

