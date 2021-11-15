The 27-year-old Ghanaian defender has been married for quite a while to one Heley

Djiku and Heley have two kids, Wesley (boy) and Elyana, (girl)

Wesley is two and a half years old, whiles Elyana, who recently had her birthday party, is a year old

Alex Djiku decided to play for the Ghana Black Stars instead of waiting for a call-up to the French senior men national team

Alexander Djiku, born in Montpellier, France, decided to answer Ghana's call to join the Black Stars and made his debut for Ghana on October 9, 2020.

Djiku is of Ghanaian parents, so that made him eligible to represent Ghana, but the lack of interest from the French national team may have weighed in.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh of Elyana's one-year birthday party on Alex Djiku's Instagram page has piqued the interest of many as to what the 27-year-old's nuclear family looks like.

So YEN.com.gh has taken a closer look at the 27-year-old defender and his nuclear family, made up of his wife, Heley, and their two kids, Wesley and Elyana.

Photos of Alex Djiku's family of four

Adorable big brother, Wesley and sister, Elyana

Alexander Djiku, Ghana's new defender

Alexander Djiku started his career at French second tier club, SC Batia's under 19 side before making his way up the ranks to earn a permanent move to SM Caen, of the same division.

Djiku made the move up to Strasbourg Alsace of the French league un in July 2019 fro 4.5 million euros.

Djiku is here to stay

In earlier YEN.com.gh publications, a look at the seven most expensive Ghana Black Stars players of the year 2021 and household names like Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Kudus Mohammed, feature heavily in the list.

Surprisingly, however, the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, has lost his place in the list to French-born Ghanaian defender, Alexander Djiku.

