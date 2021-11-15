'Best rapper alive' - Video drops as Asamoah Gyan shows rapping skills

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has again showed one of his hidden talents

The former Ghana captain is seen in a video rapping to Obrafuor's song

The video was posted on social media by former teammate Frank Acheampong

Asamoah Gyan is a man of many talents and once again, the former Ghana captain has been spotted exhibiting his rap skills, after a video of him rapping was posted on Social media.

The 35-year-old, who has never hidden his love for music, is seen rapping to a famous Obrafuor song.

In the video posted on Twitter by former teammate, Frank Acheampong, Gyan is jamming to the song as well as advertising his Paradise Pac water.

"Chai best rapper alive. Christian Atsu and Baba Rahman, can you rap like Baby," wrote Frank Achempong on Twitter with the video.

The legend responded with a laughing emoji.

Gyan's history of music can be dated back to 2012, when he released his hit record Africa Girls featuring Castro and Kofi Kinaata.

He has gone on to feature on other song as well as making music with some of the industry's finest, including Stonebuoy.

Asamoah Gyan is yet to hang his boots from football after last playing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

He remains Ghana's all time leading scorer in international football with 51 goals from 109 appearances for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan working on getting back to his best

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, remains adamant at hanging his boots, insisting he is young and has a lot to give to the game despite calls for him to retire.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer, returned home after over a decade of football abroad to join Legon Cities in the Premier League, but struggled with fitness and injuries.

In an interview with Tv3 Sports, the 35-year-old revealed he feels young and is focused on getting back to his best.

