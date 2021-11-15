Mohamed Salah has a contract with English Premier League giants Liverpool FC until the summer of 2023

The Reds must sell the Egyptian next summer otherwise he would be allowed to go for free when his contract lapses

Reports claim new Barcelona manager Xavi is desperately interested in the Egyptian star who is currently in staggering form

Following his appointment as manager of Spanish club Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez is already preparing for team rebuild at Camp Nou, Mirror reports.

Reports have it that the former Barca midfielder is desperate in matching La Liga rivals Real Madrid who are already closing in on Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Daily Mail are reporting that Xavi wants Liverpool star Mohamed Salah at all cost and will do everything to land the Egyptian superstar to the Catalan club.

Mohamed Salah could be heading to Barcelona. Photo: Rob Newell

Source: Getty Images

Salah is currently in the form of his life having netted 15 goals in 15 matches for the Reds this season; with many branding him as the best in the world right now.

Barcelona fired manager Ronald Koeman and replaced him with club legend Xavi who is now saddled with the responsibility of rebranding the squad.

He believes Salah’s arrival will be a major boost for the Blaugrana after they lost superstar Lionel Messi to French side PSG.

El Nacional are reporting that Salah who’s contract ends in the summer of 2023 is now on the radar of Barcelona, meaning Liverpool must sell him next year or allow him go for free.

Xavi and Barcelona won't give up that easily though, with new president Joan Laporta keen to atone for a disastrous summer which saw Messi and Antoine Griezmann leave.

Guardiola admits Xavi will be interested in Man City players

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is wary of the fact that Xavi Henandez's appointment as coach of Barcelona would rub off on his team.

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou outfit after the Englishman says we would welcome a move out of the Etihad.

Xavi will be looking to add to his squad to help rebuild their poor start to the new campaign and Sterling would be an ideal player to fit into Barca's 4-3-3 formation.

And Pep had admitted that his former player who just turned manager of his former team would be interested in signing players from Man City.

Xavi interested in Paul Pogba

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Xavi Hernandez has reportedly named Paul Pogba among the four players he would love to sign when he becomes Barcelona manager next summer.

The Barca legend is believed to have accepted to become the club's new manager after Ronald Koeman was given the boot in the past week.

The Frenchman's current deal with Man United is set to expire at the end of the season as a new deal is not in his sight at the moment.

