Bechem United player Clinton Doudu is among students writing their BECE across the country

The club took to social media to wish the teenager well as he starts his exams

Clinton Duodu is one of the finest talents in the Ghana Premier League

Ghanaian footballer, Clinton Duodu is part of the students writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination across the country, starting Monday, November 15, 2021.

The 16-year-old Bechem United player will be staying away from football for a week as he concentrates on his exams.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the club wished the teenager well as he begins his exams.

16-year-old Bechem United forward gets goodwill message from club as he starts BECE.

"This is the day you have prepared so hard for, as you write this exam, we pray you come out in all the flying colours of success. May your efforts in preparation not be wasted. Face the exams surefooted. Your good success is guaranteed !!!," wrote the club on Twitter.

Duodu is very talented and highly rated in the Ghana Premier League, after showing glimpses of quality in the topflight.

At age 16, he is one of the most talked about youngsters in the league, winning a couple of man of the match awards from last season.

He is yet to play for the club in the new season, due to his involvement in the BECE.

Teammate and Bechem United's star Augustine Okrah also took time to wish his teammate good luck in the exams.

"All the best to Bechem United midfielder and teammate Clinton Duodo who started his BECE examination today. Duodo is 16 years and has a lot of future ahead of him. I've always felt good seeing a talent like him. I'll always do my best to guide him in his journey as a footballer," wrote Okrah on Twitter.

