Hasaacas Ladies are through to the final of the CAF Women's Champions League

Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu scored as the Ghanaian champions reached the finals of the competition

Hasaacas Ladies will be awaiting the winner of the game between Sundowns and Malabo Kings

Ghana national women's league champions, Hasaacas Ladies have reached the finals of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League after defeating AS FAR Rabat.

Doris Boaduwaa and tournament's leading scorer Evelyn Badu were on target as Hasaacas Ladies secured a 2-1 win.

In photos posted on Twitter, the Sekondi giants are seen celebrating their victory.

Evelyn Badu strikes to send Hasaacas Lades into finals of CAF Women's Champions League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAFwomen

Hasaacas Ladies went into the game with their confidence sky high, after brushing aside all their opponents in the group stage.

Midfielder Doris Boaduwaa broke the game deadlock just before half time but the Moroccans responded immediately.

Najat Badri leveled for the Moroccans as the two sides went into the break with the score at 1-1.

Hasaacas Ladies had a penalty on the hour mark which was missed by Pepertual Agyekum, but 15 minutes later, top scorer Evelyn Badu fired home the winner.

The treble winners will now be awaiting the victor in the match between South AFrican side Mamelodi Sundowns and Malabo Kings in the final.

Defender Janet Egyir named Player of the Match

Hasaacas Ladies defender Janet Egyir has been named the player of the match after some solid display in the heart of defence.

The Black Queens player prevented the Moroccans from scoring more than a goal after making some incredible blocks.

Her performance was crucial to her side's victory, earning her the best player on the night.

Hasaacas Ladies jam to Black Sherif's Second Sermon during photoshoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has again gained some international exposure after his song featured during the photoshoot of Hasaacas Ladies in Cairo-Egypt.

The Ghana Women's National League champions, used Second Sermon by Black Sherif as their theme song at the photoshoot.

In a video posted by CAF on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, midfielder Doris Boaduwaa is seen dancing to the tune.

