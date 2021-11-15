Kofi Kyereh plays for FC St Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2 after he was signed on a free transfer from , Wehen Wiesbaden.

Born in Ghana to a Ghanaian father and German mother has been living in Germany since he was a year old

Daniel Kofi Kyereh made his debut for Ghana in September 2021 in Ghana's FIFA world cup qualifier against Ethiopia at Cape Coast

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kofi Kyereh born in Ghana but raised in Germany, is the latest addition to the Black Stars with German ties since Kevin Prince Boateng.

Kofi Kyereh: Photos Showing Black Stars Player's Expensive Fashion Lifestyle pop up

Source: Instagram

Daniel Kofi Kyereh, born to Ghanaian father and a German mother, in Ghana, has been living in Germany since he was a year old.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kofi Kyereh plays for FC St Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2 after he was signed on a free transfer from , Wehen Wiesbaden.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh made his debut for Ghana in September 2021 in Ghana's FIFA world cup qualifier against Ethiopia at Cape Coast.

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the 25 years old's social media and the conclusion is Kofi has an expensive taste.

Kyereh loves his fun time, and his lavish lifestyle includes a timeout in Malibu, California and Marbella, Spain.

Photos of Kofi Kyereh

1. Kyereh in the streets of Hamburg, Germany going hard on that black jacket.

2. Who knows, Kofi might just be a romantic

3. Kofi Kyereh with a DJ Khalid vibe on in Marbella, Malaga in the Spanish state.

4. If this were Kyereh's home then his art game is on point, que no?

Kofi Kyereh was key in Ghana's victory over South Africa

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had qualified to the playoffs to the 2020 World Cup in Qatar after defeating South African 1-0 on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on a good note knowing very well that a win will take them to the play-offs.

Source: Yen