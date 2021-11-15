Chief Executive Officer of SAFA is calling for a replay of the match between South Africa and Ghana

According to Tebogo Motlanthe, the match was fixed and the Bafana Bafana was investigations into referee Ndiaye Magutte

Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 to reach the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe, is hoping the game between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana will be replayed after lodging a complaint against referee Ndiaye Maguette.

According to Tebogo Motlanthe, the game was fixed and his outfit are gathering information to back their case.

In quotes on the Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the CEO of SAFA was unhappy with the performance of the Senegalese referee.

South Africa Football Association CEO calls for replay of 'robbed' game against Ghana. SOURCE: Facebook/ Bafana Bafana - South Africa.

Source: Facebook

"We suspect the game was fixed and our position is that it must be investigated. The conduct of the match officials [from Senegal] left much to be desired and we want both CAF and FIFA to investigate. We salute the boys and the technical team for the good work they have done," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Referee Maguette awarded Ghana a 33rd minute penalty, which was converted by Andre Ayew as the Black Stars secured a play-offs spot.

South Africans have been furious with the decision and the CEO, who has seen a game replayed in the past, when Senegal replayed the Bafana Bafana over a fixed game, believes that can be repeated.

"Of course we are looking at the precedent whereby Fifa ordered us to replay Senegal and we think that if justice needs to be served the same decision should be taken against this Ghana game," added Mothlante.

Meanwhile Ghana will know their opponents for next year's play-offs in a draw next month.

South Africans tear into referee Ndiaye Maguette

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, fans of South Africa remain livid after the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in the final Group G game of the FIFA World Cup in Cape Coast on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

The Bafana Bafana are furious with the performance of Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette, who they have accused of robbery.

In posts on the official Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the South Africans went to the extent of saying they have "forgiven Luis Suarez for the robbery" last night

Source: Yen Newspaper