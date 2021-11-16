Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes his brother Jordan was the best player in the victory over South Africa

Andre Ayew insists the 1-0 win over South Africa would have been match easier if Ghana had two Jordan Ayews

The Black Stars are through to the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has elected his younger brother Jordan Ayew as the Man of the Match in the victory over South Africa on Sunday, describing him as unbelievable.

Jordan Ayew, who has come under immense criticisms in recent times following his failure to convert opportunities, produced an impressive display to earn some plaudits after the match.

In the post match interview, monitored by YEN.com.gh, Andre admitted Jordan deserves some credit for his positive display on Sunday night.

“Jordan was unbelievable in the game. Am I the only one who saw him to be Man of the Match? If we had two Jordans on the pitch, things would have been different,” he said after the game.

Andre Ayew scored the winner from the spot in the 33rd minute as Ghana progressed to the final round of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, his brother who plays for Crystal Palace in England ended the Group stages of the qualifiers without a goal.

The Black Stars will find out their opponents for the play-offs next month before the double header matches in March next year.

Ghana is chasing a World Cup appearance after missing the 2018 edition in Russia despite making in three times on a row, from 2006 to 2014.

The West Africans best performance at the World Cup was in 2010, when the Black Stars reached the quarter finals of the competition.

South Africa protest for replay of the game

Meanwhile, earlier YEN.com.gh reported that, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Football Association, Tebogo Motlanthe, is hoping the game between Ghana and the Bafana Bafana will be replayed after lodging a complaint against referee Ndiaye Maguette.

According to Tebogo Motlanthe, the game was fixed and his outfit are gathering information to back their case.

In quotes on the Facebook page of the Bafana Bafana, the CEO of SAFA was unhappy with the performance of the Senegalese referee.

