Hasaacas Ladies are celebrating reaching the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League

The Doos as part of expressing their excitement joined the popular 'wha shawa say' challenge

In a video sighted on social media, the players beautiful choreographed the dance to the song

Finalist in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies were not left out of the trending 'wha shawa say' challenge after celebrating their victory over AS FAR.

The Western giants defeated AS FAR Rabat 2-1 to advance to the finals of the competition, where they face South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the players beautifully crafted a dance to the challenge, which has been trending for days in Ghana.

Video drops as CAF Women's CL finalist Hasaacas Ladies join 'Wha Shawa Say' challenge.

Source: Twitter

Last night Doris Boaduwaa and tournament's top scorer Evelyn Badu netted for the treble winners with Najat Badri getting a consolation for the Moroccans.

Hasaacas Ladies will now have to battle it out with Mamelodi Sundowns in the final for the inaugural trophy.

Captain Janet Egyir was named player of the match in the victory over AS FAR Rabat.

The 'Wha Shawa Say' challenge

The challenge which has gone viral on social media, especially on Tik Tok, is a rendition of the popular 'What Shall I say' gospel song by singer and evangelist Cecilia Marfo.

In a video, which has been shared multiple times on social media, the gospel singer is seen singing the song and urging her backing vocalist to go back in the local language, Twi.

The way she charged her backing singer to move back got the internet mimicking her.

Several celebrities' including Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari and Efia Odo have all participated in the challenge.

Hasaacas Ladies reach final of CAF Women's Champions League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana national women's league champions, Hasaacas Ladies have reached the finals of the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League after defeating AS FAR Rabat.

Doris Boaduwaa and tournament's leading scorer Evelyn Badu were on target as Hasaacas Ladies secured a 2-1 win.

In photos posted on Twitter, the Sekondi giants are seen celebrating their victory.

Source: Yen News