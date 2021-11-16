Former Black Stars teammates Sulley Muntari and Prince Tagoe met to spend some good time together

The duo caught up on the good old days of their playing career

These days both players are inactive despite nit officially announcing their retirement

Former Ghana players, Sulley Aliu Muntari and Prince Tagoe spent some quality time together last week, during the latter's birthday celebrations.

Prince Tagoe and Muntari, who both played at the World Cup in 2010 are seen having a good moment at a private location.

In photos posted on Instagram, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Tagoe who was celebrating his birthday appreciated the presence of his former colleague.

Photo drops as Sulley Muntari and Prince Tagoe catch up on the good old days. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial Instagram/ @prince_of_goals

"God bless you my big bro. Love and respect," wrote the Prince of Goals on his Instagram handle.

Prince Tagoe turned 35 on November 9, 2021, with several top stars including Jamaican singer Popcaan wishing him on the day.

Tagoe and Muntari had a good time with the senior national team, and were key members of the Black Stars team that reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

These days they are both unattached but non has official announced their retirement from the sport.

Muntari in recent times have been spotted training and was even close to joining Hearts of Oak before the start of the 2020/21 season.

However, the deal fell through in the eleventh hour.

Prince Tagoe came into the limelight during his days with Hearts of Oak, and was one time golden boot winner in the Ghana Premier League. He was a member of the Hearts team that won the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.

He went on to play for several clubs including Al Ittihad and TSG Hoffenheim in Germany.

Sulley Muntari helps stranded fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a Ghanaian football fan with the name Canta Life on TikTok took to Social Media to thank Sulley Muntari for his kind gesture after helping him move his faulty car off the road.

Sulley Muntari parked his Land Cruiser after spotting the worried car owner trying to get help to move his car from the middle of the road.

In a video posted on TikTok by the fan, he expressed immense gratitude to the former Ghana star and was surprised Muntari could help him.

