Kai Havertz starred in Germany’s 4-1 win over Armenia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

The Chelsea striker who played as a lone striker opened the scoring in the 15th minute of the encounter to inspire the victory

After the game, a lovely young fan ran onto the pitch towards the forward was gifted a match-shirt

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chelsea star Kai Havertz gave a young pitch invader a moment of his lifetime having handed him his match shirt after Germany defeated Armenia 4-1, SunSport reports.

Havertz opened the scoring at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as Hansi Flick's side outclassed Edoardo Reja's men in style.

The Blues’ forward began the game as the lone striker for Germany and netted in the 15th minute when he tucked home a Jonas Hofmann's low cross.

Kai Havertz hands his shirt to young pitch invader. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: UGC

It was then the turn of Manchester City sensation Ilkay Gundogan who scored two goals in either side of half-time before Henrikh Mkhitaryan pulled one back.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Hofmann grabbed yet another goal for Germany just after the hour mark to ensure the visitors finished the World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

As soon as the referee signaled the final whistle, a young fan raced onto the pitch towards Chelsea star Havertz, who gifted him his jersey, Eminetra reports.

The fan then made their way back to the stands with security guiding the youngster back to their seat.

Irish pitch invader who received Ronaldo’s shirt won’t be fined

Meanwhile, The Football Association for Ireland has announced that young fan, Addison Whelan, who beat security to meet with Cristiano Ronaldo and receive his shirt will not be fined.

Earlier reports had it that for racing onto the pitch, the 11-year-old girl was handed a fine of €3,000 which she says her father would gladly pay.

Following Portugal’s 0-0 draw with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, the young girl ran onto the pitch to meet with her idol Ronaldo.

Despite being frustrated all night by the Irish defence, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner embraced the girl who beat the security operatives stationed inside the stadium.

Serbian players donate bonus to sick children’s treatment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that following their qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Serbian footballers have reportedly donated their €1million cash bonus to treatment of sick children in their country.

The impressive team qualified for Qatar 2022 after defeating Portugal 2-1 right in Lisbon on Sunday, against all odds.

Shortly before departure for that match, President Aleksandar Vucic was welcomed into the plane where he promised the largesse of a million euro bonus if they could secure the much-sought win.

Source: Yen