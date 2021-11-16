Aleksandar Mitrovic has come under scrutiny from fans as they believe his celebrations were aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo

The Fulham forward scored a late goal to give Serbia a 2-1 win over Portugal to book an automatic World Cup ticket

Ronaldo once took offence during a press conference after two bottles of Coke was placed on his table at Euro 2020

Fans have accused Aleksandar Mitrovic of taking a slight dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after celebrating with a bottle of Coke in his pants, The Sun.

The Serbian striker scored the all-important winner to book an automatic spot for his country during the 2-1 win over Portugal.

Fans claim Mitrovic aimed dig at Ronaldo after celebrating Serbia's win over Portugal with a Coke can Photo by Twitter

How it all happened

After the final whistle, the Fulham striker came out of the dressing room in his pants holding a bottle of Coke while celebrating with Serbian fans remaining at the Estadio da Luz.

And some supporters believe Mitorvic's celebrations were aimed at Ronaldo who once snubbed the soft drink giants during a post-match briefing at Euro 2020.

The Man United star appeared to take offence when presented with Coke bottles at a press conference.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner grabbed the two containers that were placed in front of his microphone before moving them out of sight.

The 36-year-old now told the world to drink water as he sat down and Ronaldo's gesture reportedly made coke lose $4billion in its market value.

However, Mitrovic's celebration of holding a coke bottle suggests that drinking the soft drink is not bad when scoring goals.

One fan replied to the video of Mitrovic by tweeting a gif of Ronaldo's snub with the caption: "Bantz."

A second joked:

"peak s***housery."

A third commented:

"As if to show @Cristiano that you can drink coke and keep scoring."

Fans slam Ronaldo for being selfish during the last minutes of the game against Serbia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that fans are not holding back their anger after Cristiano Ronaldo was selfish in the final minutes of Portugal's 2-1 loss to Serbia in their final World Cup qualifier, Sport Bible, Twitter.

The Selecao got themselves trailing after going ahead in the first half through Renato Sanches but Dusan Tadic equalized later on.

Before Aleksandr Mitrovic headed home in the winner in the 90th minute to give the Eastern European the automatic ticket to next year's World Cup.

