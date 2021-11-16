A video of Ghana captain Andre Ayew charging up his teammates after the Ethiopia game has dropped

A charged up Ayew is seen inspiring his teammates before their exit from South Africa

The 31-year-old netted the winner as the Black Stars secured a play-offs spot

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew delivered a powerful message after Ghana's 1-1 draw against Ethiopia, which gingered the players for the South Africa match.

Ghana, who were held by Ethiopia, bounced back strongly to defeat South Africa and pick one of the play-offs spots for the continent's World Cup qualifiers.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Al Sadd attacker is seen inspiring his teammates after they looked crestfallen following the disappointing draw against Ethiopia.

"We are not here to joke and the person who is not ready and believes we can go and win 2-0, when he gets to Ghana he can leave," said the captain in the video.

He continued in a charged voice: "Clearly, this is the time we are going to go to the World Cup. If you know you didn't have the heart, when we get to Ghana, you are going to listen to what they say, take your things and go home."

The Black Stars were on the verge of missing the play-offs after the draw at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, leaving not only some players but Ghanaians doubtful.

However, South Africa played the game into Ghana's favour after failing to beat Zimbabwe with many goals.

Andre Ayew led by example, as he netted the winner as the Black Stars beat South Africa to finish top of Group G.

