Louis Van Gaal fell from his bike and hurt his hip while returning from training with the Dutch national team

The 70-year-old is now using a wheelchair to help his team prepare for the final World Cup qualifier against Norway

The Netherlands need only a draw to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cupwheil Norway need a win to stand a chance

The Netherlands national team have suffered a major setback after coach Louis Van Gaal was rushed to the hospital after falling off his bike, Sun, The Guardian.

The Oranje are set to take on Norway in the final group game of their World Cup qualifiers and only a draw will see them book an automatic slot to the Mundial.

On the other hand, the Scandinavians need an outright win to stand a chance of making it through to next year's biggest soccer fiesta.

Louis Van Gaal is been driven around the training ground in a golf buggy after hurting himself on a bike. Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency

How it all happened

Van Gaal is understood to have hurt himself on the hip when cycling back to the team hotel after training.

The 70-year-old is now using a wheelchair to get around following the latest incident to prepare for the game against Norway.

The injury is not thought to be too serious as the legendary Dutch boss was driven around in a golf buggy by coach Henk Fraser.

A Netherlands spokesperson said:

"Louis cannot walk and is in a wheelchair. He wants to do everything he can to make it to Tuesday's game."

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk appeared to see the lighter side at a press conference after Van Gaal was unable to gain entrance because of his wheelchair.

Van Gaal then did a video interview explaining his condition:

“Physically I’m not good, but the brain is still working.

“I’m in a lot of pain, that’s why I was in a buggy during training. I can still do everything and have done all the preparation that I normally would have.”

