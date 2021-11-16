The Ghana Women's Premier League champions won two of their group games and drew the other

The 7 points meant Hassacas Ladies would have to overcome the Moroccan Women's Royal Forces team in the semifinals

Evelyn Badu's 2nd half header was enough for the Sekondi Takoradi based team to book a ticket in the final of the inaugural competition after missing a penalty minute earlier

YEN.com.gh has sighted the highlights of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League semi-final fixture between Ghana's Hassacas Ladies and AS FAR of Morocco.

Video: Watch highlights of Hassacas Ladies 2:1 win over AS FAR to reach CAFWCL final. Source: Twitter @ShabanMo9 @HassaasLadies

The winners of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Women's Championship, Hasaacas Ladies, made history by reaching the finals of the first-ever CAF Women's Champions League after defeating AS FAR 2:1.

Doris Boaduwaa and tournament's top scorer, Evelyn Badu, were on target as Hasaacas Ladies edged out 2-1 winners over their Moroccan counterparts.

Social media users on Twitter poured praise on the Ghanaian club for continuing their impressive run from last season after winning three trophies (the treble).

Saddick Adams, veteran Sports journalist tweeted:

"The sweetest thing about this Hasaacas Ladies team is that, they don't only look incredibly good on the field.

"They are so well managed, well structured, well organized, well branded-commercially. A proper football club and I hope they build on this!! Hats off"

Coach of the Ladies, Yussif Bassigi said after the game:

“We are happy to reach the final. We still have to do some corrections and hopefully be ready for the final. It will be a big achievement to win the trophy and send it to Ghana.”

Hasaacas Ladies FC, securing qualification to the inaugural competition by winning the WAFU regional championship, was founded in 1996.

They are four-time winners of the Ghana Women's League (2013, 2014, 2015, 2021) and won the 2021 National Cup.

Hassacas Ladies team posses more than one skill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that finalist in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies were not left out of the trending 'wha shawa say' challenge after celebrating their victory over AS FAR.

