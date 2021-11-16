We will review the game - FIFA confirms receipt of South Africa's complaint

FIFA has confirmed the receipt of South Africa's complaint following the defeat to Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers

The South African Football Association immediately after the Black Stars game lodged a complaint to FIFA over unfair officiating

Ghana defeated the Bafana Bafana 1-0 to secure Group G's play-offs spot

Football's world governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the receipt of South Africa's protest against Ghana following defeat in the final Group G World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Bafana Bafana lodged an official complaint after the game in Cape Coast, accusing Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette of poor officiating.

In a quote on Graphic Online, the Federation of International Football admitted to receiving the complaint from South Africa as well as plans to review the game.

"FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage," stated FIFA, as quoted by Graphic Online.

South Africa Football Association CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe said after the game they believed the match was fixed and they are gathering information to prove their case.

"We believe Saturday’s match was fixed and we are collecting information to prove our case. We are well informed that Ghana knew that they were going to get a penalty, it was a question of when, and this confirms our suspicions," he is quoted as saying by GHANASoccernet.

Referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded Ghana a 33rd minute penalty, which was converted by Andre Ayew, handing the Black Stars victory and progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Ghana will be awaiting their opponents for the play-offs in next month's draw despite FIFA's quest to review the game.

Source: Yen Newspaper