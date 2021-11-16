'Abotr3' - Video drops as Asamoah Gyan jams to Amerado and Black Sherif's song

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is loving Amerado's latest track 'Abotre'

The song, which features Black Sherif has broken into several musical charts in the country

Gyan, in a video posted on Twitter is seen jamming to the song

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan is a big fan of rapper Amerado as the footballer is seen jamming to the musician's latest track 'Abotre.'

The song, which features Black Sherif, is enjoying massive airplay, and appears to be the anthem in town.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the legendary forward was enjoying the song as he sung along Black Sherif's chorus.

Asamoah Gyan is noted for his love for music, however, the song by Amerado and Black Sherif has it's way of finding people.

The track is from the rapper's newly released EP, which he is currently promoting.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan is currently unattached after leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

He is yet to call it quits in his illustrious career, but Gyan has also set sights on playing a role at the Nation's Cup next year.

Asamoah Gyan raps to Obrafuor's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Asamoah Gyan is a man of many talents and he was spotted exhibiting his rap skills, after a video of him rapping was posted on Social media.

The 35-year-old, who has never hidden his love for music, was seen rapping to a famous Obrafuor song.

In the video posted on Twitter by former teammate, Frank Acheampong, Gyan was jamming to the song and advertising his Paradise Pac water.

