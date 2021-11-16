In October 2017, the Ghana Football Association drafted an appeal to FIFA for South African referee Daniel Bennett to be investigated

The Ghana FA felt hard done by the South African referee after a last-minute winner was called offside and penalty claims overlooked

The appeal also called for a replay of the then world cup qualifying fixture between the Black Stars and Uganda

The appeal was denied, as FIFA disclosed that “no proceedings will be opened around the World Cup qualifier match Uganda vs. Ghana.”

YEN.com.gh has sighted an appeal drafted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) calling for a 2017 world cup qualifying match versus Uganda to be replayed.

The appeal bears significance now for many reasons, with the biggest being that, the game in question was officiated by South African referee, Daniel Bennett.

The other reason why the re-emergence of the appeal is thought by YEN.com.gh to be relevant now is because the appeal was squashed by the world football governing body.

FIFA disclosed that “no proceedings will be opened around the World Cup qualifier match Uganda vs. Ghana”, after it concluded its investigations.

South Africa referee, Daniel Bennett in that Uganda game four years ago, denied the Ghana Black Stars what many thought was a 'clear goal'.

In addition to that, Bennett denied the Black Stars' two penalty appeals for fouls in the penalty area.

The match eventually ended in a 0:0 stalemate, meaning the Black Stars were not making it to a fourth consecutive FIFA world cup counting from 2006 as they needed a win.

With South Africa having sent an official complaint to FIFA to have the 1:0 lose to Ghana reviewed for bad officiating, Ghanaians are hoping it ends in nothing just like theirs did.

After pictures made rounds on Twitter showed the South African defender did in fact hold Ghana's Amartey, chances are FIFA will not grant the South Africans their wish.

FIFA receives South Africa's appeal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Football's world governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the receipt of South Africa's protest against Ghana following defeat in the final Group G World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Bafana Bafana lodged an official complaint after the game in Cape Coast, accusing Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette of poor officiating.

