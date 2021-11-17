Hasaacas Ladies will face South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League

The two sides will face off on Friday at the June 30 stadium in Egypt

Ghana and South Africa have been against each other in sports in the past week

Ghana's national women's league champions, Hasaacas Ladies will face South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals of the maiden edition of the champions league.

Hasaacas Ladies reached the finals after beating Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat while Mamelodi Sundowns edged Equatorial Guinea club Malabo Kings.

The Confederation of African Football confirmed the final will take place at Egypt's June 30 Stadium as both teams chase glory.

Hasaacas Ladies have been outstanding at the maiden edition of the Women's Champions League, scoring ten goals in four matches to reach the grand finale.

They defeated Malabo Kings in the opening game 3-1 before silencing AS Mande of Mali 3-0. The Western giants shared the spoils with hosts Wadi Degla before defeating AS FAR in the semifinals 2-1.

Striker Evelyn Badu is the tournaments leading scorer with five goals.

Meanwhile, the South Africans have kept it mute at the back, still yet to concede in four games.

Ghana and South Africa have been at each others throat in the last few days after the 2022 World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars and South Africa ended in the West African country's favour.

YEN.com.gh spoke exclusively to Hasaacas Ladies Brands Manager, Ohene Bampoe Brenya, who is very confident of success in the final.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have been solid in defence, they have not conceded but our girls can unlock any barrier. Evelyn Badu can score, Doris Boaduwaa can also score, there is Perpetual Agyekum so there is no need to worry," he said.

"I believe we will win this competition come what may on Friday," he added.

