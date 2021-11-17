SAFA president Danny Jordaan says his team has found 89% of wrong decisions against South Africa in the game against Ghana

The South African Football Association has lodge a complaint against referee Ndiaye Maguette

Ghana beat South Africa 1-0 to progress to the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifier

President of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan, says they are angry after finding out that 89 percent wrong decisions were made against the Bafana Bafana in the defeat to Ghana.

Referee Ndiaye Maguette has been at the center of controversy after awarding the Black Stars a 33rd minute penalty, which was converted by Andre Ayew as the Black Stars reached the play-offs.

In quotes by Thabiso Mosia from an interview on SAFM Sports, Danny Jordaan spilled it all out and admitted FIFA is reviewing the game.

We found 89 percent wrong decision against us - 'Angry' South Africa FA president reveals.

"We are very angry, we are very upset. We will fight this matter until the end. That's why immediately after the match we informed the match commissioners that we are challenging this outcome. We feel that this match was manipulated which carries a sanction of five years," said Jordaan.

"What we have done today is that we've made a detailed analysis of the Match. We have found that 89 percent of the wrong decisions were made against Bafana Bafana. It can't be right," he added.

FIFA is currently reviewing the game and a verdict is expected to be out before the December 18, 2021 draw.

Meanwhile, Ghana will know her next opponents after the draw for the home and away game to be played in March next year.

The Black Star will now shift their attention to the Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon next year.

FIFA to review Ghana v South Africa game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, football's world governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the receipt of South Africa's protest against Ghana following defeat in the final Group G World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Bafana Bafana lodged an official complaint after the game in Cape Coast, accusing Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette of poor officiating.

In a quote on Graphic Online, the Federation of International Football admitted to receiving the complaint from South Africa as well as plans to review the game.

