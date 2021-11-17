The group stages of the CAF World Cup qualifiers is over

Ten teams including Ghana have qualified to the play-offs of the qualifiers to be staged next year

Five teams will gain qualification to the World Cup after the play-offs in March

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The group stages of the World Cup qualifiers in Africa ended on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with six games played in each of the ten groups.

Ten group winners, including Ghana have sealed their places in next year's play-offs to decide Africa's representatives for Qatar 2022.

The draw for the play-offs will be held next month with the winners in a two legged game progress to the World Cup.

CAF World Cup qualifiers: Here are the ten countries that have qualifiers for the play-offs. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh looks at the ten winners from each group.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Group A - Algeria

Algeria finished top of Group A without a defeat but qualifying came the hardest way after a draw against Burkina Faso on the final day. Algeria had 14 points, four wins and two draws while their closest contenders Burkina Faso had 12 points.

Group B - Tunisia

The Carthage Eagles topped the group with 13 points, and were given a hot chase by Equatorial Guinea, who finished with 11 points.

Group C - Nigeria

Nigeria also had to leave it to the final day to win their group, after beating Liberia and holding Cape Verde in the final two matches.

Group D - Cameroon

It was a winner takes all in the final group game between Cameroon and Ivory Coast. Cameroon defeated Ivory Coast to pick the group's only ticket to the play-offs.

Group E - Mali

It was smooth sailing for Mali, after qualifying with a game to spare in the group, brushing aside the likes Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya.

Group F - Egypt

Another country to have had an early qualification is the Pharoahs of Egypt. They won their group with 14 points, finishing seven points off second place Gabon.

Group G - Ghana

The Black Stars were neck to neck with South Africa and only progressed based on most goals scored after finishing same on points with the Bafana Bafana. Both teams accumulated 13 points.

Group H - Senegal

Senegal were one of teams to secure early progress during the qualifiers. They made light work of Togo, Namibia and Congo.

Group I - Morocco

The only team in in the qualifiers to win all six games. Morocco were at their best and beat Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sudan home and away.

Group J - DR Congo

Probably, the most surprising team to reach the play-offs. DR Congo are also the team to finish their group top with the minimum points. They had 11 points and were ahead of Benin, Tanzania and Madagascar.

Source: Yen.com.gh