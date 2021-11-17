The 2nd round of the FIFA World Cup qualifying games in Africa came to a close on 16 November, albeit the FIFA appeals for replays

Ghana will be seeded in Pot 2 along with Egypt, DR Congo, Mali, and Cameroon

Ghana's seeding sets up anyone one of Nigeria, Algeria, Senegal, Morocco, or Tunisia as the Black Stars play-off opponents

The fixtures of the final round of African qualifiers, which will be played over two-legs, will come off in March 2022

If Ghana, after FIFA's South Africa game investigations conclude, are still winners of the Group G, could face either one of Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco or Tunisia.

Ghana, Nigeria and Algeria National teams. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

The two-legged 2022 Mundial-deciding fixture, is set to kick-off in March 2022, with a date for the draw rumored to be in two months before in January.

According to the format outlined by the continent's football governing body, CAF, analyzed by YEN.com.gh, winners of the 10 groups will be divided into 2 Pots based on the official ranking of FIFA.

The five (5) highest ranked teams according to the official FIFA ranking will play against the 5 least ranked teams (the 1st leg will be played at home of the lower ranked teams).

With Ghana being the 7th ranked team in Africa on the last FIFA ranking in October, the Black Stars will be seeded in Pot 2.

The Pot is completed by 2022 African Cup of Nations hosts, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, and the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Senegal, being the highest-ranked team in Africa will be accompanied by current African champions, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The five winners of the ten play-off fixtures will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Fans React to Ghana's Possible Opponents

Football fans on social media have reacted to Ghana's possible opponents in the play-off round of the FIFA world cup.

Sports journalist, George Addo Jnr tweeted:

"Ghana vrs Nigeria over two legs for a place at the World Cup will be crazy crazy...You like ?

Owuraku Ampofo, also Sports journalist, tweeted:

"Too easy. We will get Morocco."

Ghana's place in the play-offs not certain yet...

YEN.com.gh Football's world governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the receipt of South Africa's protest against Ghana following defeat in the final Group G World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Bafana Bafana lodged an official complaint after the game in Cape Coast, accusing Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette of poor officiating.

