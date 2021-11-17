I am GH's goalscoring solution - Boakye Yiadom Fancies Himself As New 'Asamoah Gyan'
- Boakye Yiadom says it has been his dream to be a striker Ghana could count on just like Asamoah Gyan was
- Asamoah Gyan has been out of the Ghana Black Stars squad for more than a year but has not announced his international retirement
- Asamoah Gyan is the player with the most goals in the history of the Black Stars and holds many other competition records for Ghana
- The Beitar Jerusalem forward said like "Baby Jet", we could have "Boakye Magic" as he referred to himself as being equally capable
28-year-old Ghana striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, has said he dreams of being a replacement of veteran striker Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars.
Boakye says he knows the need for a lethal goal scorer in the Black Stars team, and that he wants to be the player that provides that.
Since Asamoah Gyan's last appearance for the Black Stars, a number of coaches have called on a number of strikers to fill the void Gyan left behind but none seem to have.
Boakye himself is such a case, as he was handed a call-up by returnee manager, Milovan Rajevac for the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.
Speaking in an interview with JoySports, Boakye-Yiadom said:
“I know a lot of people have been saying that since Asamoah [Gyan] left, we need a striker. This has been my dream and I want to be one of the strikers who can help Ghana to score goals."
The Jerusalem based attacker, added that:
“If we have had Baby Jet, then we have to have Boakye Magic, that is my dream."
The one-time Atalanta, Juventus, and Genoa academy player further disclosed that he want to become a constant feature for the Black Stars and not pop in and drop out like he has previously.
“After three years coming back, it wasn’t bad [playing against Ethiopia and South Africa].
I have to keep working hard and be committed to whatever I’m doing at the club side, so that when I have the opportunity to be here I can do what everyone wants me to do,” Boakye-Yiadom concluded.
Since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2012, the Beitar Jerusalem forward, has made 13 apps for the Black Stars with 5 goals to his name.
Meanwhile Gyan is enjoying his time-out...
Source: Yen