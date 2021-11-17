Boakye Yiadom says it has been his dream to be a striker Ghana could count on just like Asamoah Gyan was

Asamoah Gyan has been out of the Ghana Black Stars squad for more than a year but has not announced his international retirement

Asamoah Gyan is the player with the most goals in the history of the Black Stars and holds many other competition records for Ghana

The Beitar Jerusalem forward said like "Baby Jet", we could have "Boakye Magic" as he referred to himself as being equally capable

28-year-old Ghana striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, has said he dreams of being a replacement of veteran striker Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars.

Boakye says he knows the need for a lethal goal scorer in the Black Stars team, and that he wants to be the player that provides that.

Since Asamoah Gyan's last appearance for the Black Stars, a number of coaches have called on a number of strikers to fill the void Gyan left behind but none seem to have.

Boakye himself is such a case, as he was handed a call-up by returnee manager, Milovan Rajevac for the 2022 FIFA world cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Speaking in an interview with JoySports, Boakye-Yiadom said:

“I know a lot of people have been saying that since Asamoah [Gyan] left, we need a striker. This has been my dream and I want to be one of the strikers who can help Ghana to score goals."

The Jerusalem based attacker, added that:

“If we have had Baby Jet, then we have to have Boakye Magic, that is my dream."

The one-time Atalanta, Juventus, and Genoa academy player further disclosed that he want to become a constant feature for the Black Stars and not pop in and drop out like he has previously.

“After three years coming back, it wasn’t bad [playing against Ethiopia and South Africa].

I have to keep working hard and be committed to whatever I’m doing at the club side, so that when I have the opportunity to be here I can do what everyone wants me to do,” Boakye-Yiadom concluded.

Since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2012, the Beitar Jerusalem forward, has made 13 apps for the Black Stars with 5 goals to his name.

