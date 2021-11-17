Nigerian join nine other African nations that will battle the five tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs

The likes of Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, Mali, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tunisia also made it through

Nigeria topped Group C despite being forced to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium

Ten African nations have qualified into the playoffs of the World Cup and would be drawn against each other to get the final five countries, Brila.7

All the African nations that have qualified

Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and DR Congo made it through the second round of qualification.

Nigeria is among the 10 countries that will play in the final stages of the World Cup qualifier. Photo by Legit

The top five African sides will be seeded and a draw will be conducted in April 2022, to know the final pairings of teams.

Only one team made it out of the group phase as all the qualifying teams topped their respective groups.

The likes of Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, Mali, Egypt topped their groups without losing any of the six matches while other group leaders recorded on defeat respectively.

A two-legged clash will now decide the five African teams that would fly the continent's flag next year in Qatar.

Nigeria will be looking to make their seventh appearance in the biggest soccer fiesta after coming out tops in Group C

The Super Eagles' first World Cup appearance was in the United States in 1994 then qualified for the 1998 edition in France, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Osimhen win GHC 30,000 for MVP award against Cape Verde

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Victor Osimhen was undoubtedly rewarded for his performance against Cape Verde as he was given the man-of-the-match award which came with a cash prize of N2m.

Osimhen also won the Most Valuable Player award and will get another one million naira for winning that.

The Super Eagles striker opened the scoring in the first minute of the game as he sent the fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium to rapturous celebrations.

The Napoli forward also put the Blue Sharks defence on their toes all through the game and forced a couple of saves from the goalkeeper.

Super Eagles forced to a draw by Cape Verde but qualify for playoffs

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2022 World Cup play-offs after finishing top of Group C in the qualifiers thanks to a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde.

It was a dream start for the Super Eagles as a cross somehow found its way to Victor Osimhen who tucked home to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead.

But four minutes later, the visitors restored parity after Gernot Rohr's men failed to clear their lines with Stopira getting on the end of a corner to make it 1-1.

