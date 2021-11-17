Liverpool star posts photo of 6 Premier League Brazilians flying back to England

Six Brazilian players decided to fly together on a private jet after helping the Selecao qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Alisson, Rafinha, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus and Emer son were all on board on their way back to their base in England

Brazil defeated Colombia by 1-0 and drew Argentina by in the other match as they are now home and dry for the World Cup

Six Brazilians playing in the Premier League took a private jet from their country down to the United Kingdom, Daily Mail, Instagram.

The Samba Boys had already booked their place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup before the 0-0 scoreline against Argentina.

Alisson, Rafinha, Fred, Jesus, Emerson and Fabinho were all on board back to England after international duty. Photo by @alissonbecker

Samba Boys on the plane

The likes of Liverpool's Fabinho and Alisson Becker as well as Leeds United's Rafinha, Man United's Fred and Man City's duo of Ederson and Gabriel Jesus were all present inside the jet.

All the players posed for the camera as Alisson who was holding a wine glass captioned it: "Let's go home."

Three other Brazilian stars Chelsea's Thiago Silva, Tottenham's Emerson Royal and Arsenal's Gabriel were not in the photo which suggests they did not make the trip with their teammates.

Premier League fixtures involving the Brazilians

The Premier League will be resuming on Saturday, November 19, 2021, as teams are set to renew hostilities in the English top-flight division.

Alisson and Gabriel will come against each other when Liverpool and Arsenal clash at Anfield while Fred should be available for United's trip to Watford.

City will host Everton as Leeds will have to contend with Harry Kane's score form on the international scene after netting seven goals in two games.

Leicester City will be hosts to league leaders Chelsea in another blockbuster at the King Power Stadium.

