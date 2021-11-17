Ghanaians React to South Africa's Match-Fixing Allegations: "We're Entertaining Ourselves"
- Ghanaian social media users on Twitter have laughed off match-fixing and match-betting allegations from South Africa's FA
- The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) held a press conference on Wednesday to state their suspicions about their 1:0 lose to Ghana
- The SAFA President Danny Jordaan body said as part of their evidence the Ghana game was fixed, game-betting spiked during the game
- The matter has been referred to FIFA for proper redress but a decision won't be made till after at least a month
Ghanaian twitter users have reacted to news of South Africa's allegation of match-fixing levelled against Ghana for the world cup qualifier between the two countries.
The reactions garnered by the allegation, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, mainly ridiculed the claims, downplaying almost all of the claims made by South Africa.
Below are some of the reactions to the SAFA press conference:
Mr Osman tweeted:
"Ei 90.9% paaaaa. And South Africans will believe this guy. It's just funny, for us we're using them to entertain ourselves."
One Mr Clinton Eleto tweeted:
"We need more quotes. Telenovela nkoaa."
Press conference
The South African Football Association (SAFA) in a press briefing held on Wednesday, said among other things that indicate the game was fixed was the spike in game bets.
Also present at the presser, were Coach of the South African team, Hugo Broos, captain of the team, Ronwen Williams, and the defender implicit for the penalty, Rushine De Reuck.
