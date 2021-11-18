Ghana's Asamoah Gyan is Africa's leading top scorer at the FIFA World Cup

The legendary Ghanaian forward has netted six goals in three World Cups

Gyan's scored his last World Cup goal against Portugal in Brazil 2014

Legendary Ghanaian forward, Asamoah Gyan's status at the FIFA World Cup is unmatched by any other African player following his exploits at three tournaments.

The goal machine remains Africa's top scorer at the global showpiece with six goals at three World Cups, staring from 2006 to 2014.

At the 2014, where he was captain and was his last tournament, he netted his last goal against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Asamoah Gyan: Video of Africa's top scorer's goals at the World Cup drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FIFAcom

YEN.com.gh looks at the 35-year-old's six goals at the tournament and the team's he scored against.

Gyan's first goal

Asamoah Gyan was set for history at just the age of 21, where he led the Ghanaian attack at the World Cup in Germany 2006. Gyan netted Ghana's first goal and his against a very good Czech Republic team. He controlled a beautiful pass from captain Stephen Appian before striking it past Petr Cech. The Black Stars won that game 2-0.

His second goal

Four years later, Gyan took the 2010 World by storm. A more matured Gyan left no chances to opportunities that came his way and was one of the best players at the tournament. In Ghana's opening game against Serbia, the the Stade Rennes forward netted the winner from the spot in the 83rd minute.

Third goal

Still at the 2010 World Cup, Ghana were down after 11 minutes, when Brett Holmann gave Australia the lead. But Gyan was in hand to level for Ghana after Jonathan Mensah won a penalty for the Black Stars 14 minutes later. Gyan made no mistake. The game ended 1-1.

Fourth goal

Could be his best ever goal at the World Cup and the most significant. Gyan scored an extra time winner against USA to send Ghana to her first ever quarter finals at the World Cup. The control, composure and the manner he scored the goal was purely world class.

Fifth goal

Brazil 2014 was full of controversies for Ghana but that did not deter Gyan from seizing the spotlight once again. Gyan scored a brilliant equalizer against eventual world champions, Germany. His goal capped the best game of the tournament as Germany failed to beat Ghana, the only team to hold them.

Sixth goal

Before the game against Portugal, Ghana's hopes of making progress had been dealt a huge blow with dressing room unrest and there were even reports the Black Stars were ready to forfeit the game. Gyan mustered courage as Ghana went into the game against a Portuguese side with the best player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. Gyan netted a beauty as Ghana lost to Portugal.

