Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah has joined Spanish lower tier side Linares Deportivo

The club announced the signing of the player in a Money Heist inspired video

The former Black Stars goalkeeper signed a deal till the end of the season with the club

Former Black Stars number one, Razak Brimah has joined Spanish lower tier side Deportivo Linares for the 2021/22 season.

The 34-year-old signed a deal that will keep him at the club till the end of the current campaign and there could be extension talks after the contract expires.

In a video posted on Twitter by the club, Deportivo Linares creatively announced the return of the player in a Netflix series 'Money Heist' style.

The club were delighted to re-sign the player, who led them to promotion play-offs last season.

"He is back. Razak Brimah returns to his goal, Linarejos returns," wrote club on Twitter.

Moments later, a video accompanying his return also dropped.

Razak Brimah was outstanding for the Spanish third tier side last season, helping them reach the promotion play-offs in over two decades but missed out in the finals.

The ex-Ghana goalie left after his contract ended but after the difficult start to the campaign in the league, Linares Deportivo recalled the goalkeeper to come save their campaign.

Razak Brimah has enormous experience in Spain having playing for several clubs including Cordoba, Real Betis and Mirandes.

He also played for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns while playing in Africa.

He was a member of Ghana's team at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 as Ghana reached the semifinals of the competition.

