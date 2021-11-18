Sulley Muntari is married to glam queen Menaya Donkor

The two have been together since 2010 and have a child together

Menaya Donkor's beauty has got many wondering if she ever grows old

Former Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari is married to the beautiful Menaya Donkor, having been together since 2010.

The couple have a son and a daughter together and their relationship is one that can be described as perfect.

Menaya Donkor-Muntari is a Canadian-born Ghanaian businesswoman and she is largely involved in philanthropic works as well.

Six photos of Muntari's beautiful wife Menaya that shows 'age is just a number'. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh has done some digging and realized Muntari's wife is just evergreen and makes you wonder if there is a relationship between age and beauty.

Although, she is 40, her beauty and photos makes her forever young.

1. Menaya Donkor-Muntari posses in a photo on her 40th birthday.

The glam queen turned 40 in March.

2. Menaya Donkor-Muntari stuns in a selfie photo. The queen of the Muntari household had a lovely caption for the photo, with the words, Less is More.

3. Menaya working during the audition of Miss Universe 2022. She was part of the contestant at Miss Universe 2004.

4. She continues to dazzle on the runaway even if she is not working as a model.

5. Menaya Muntari visits the Elmina Castle, one of the monumental tourist sites in Ghana.

6. Menaya with a wild look in one of her photoshoots. Even in that she still rocks the beauty.

