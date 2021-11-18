Video drops as Barcelona star Memphis Depay dances to 'Azonto' tunes

Dutch footballer Memphis Depay has been spotted showing his dancing skills

The Barcelona star danced to one of Bisa Kdei's Azonto sounds

Depay helped the Netherlands qualify for next year's World Cup after beating Norway

Memphis Depay, a Dutch-born Ghanaian football super star, has been spotted dancing to some 'Azonto' sounds.

The Barcelona star, who helped the Netherlands qualify for next year's World Cup after scoring in the 2-0 victory over Norway on Tuesday, is seen enjoying himself with the danceable Ghanaian genre of music.

In a video posted on Tik Tok, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the 27-year-old is seen dancing by a beach with Ghanaian artist Bisa Kdei's song blasting loud through his mini speaker.

Video drops as Barcelona star Memphis Depay show dances to Azonto tunes. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Memphis Tik Tok/ empire.20

Source: Twitter

Memphis Depay, has Ghanaian heritage with his father believed to hail from the Central Region.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The former Manchester United player has been visiting the country anytime the season is over, and does charitable works whenever he is in the country.

Depay also does music on the flip and has some of his videos on YouTube.

The striker joined Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window after leaving French outfit Olympic Lyonnais.

Memphis Depay leads Holland to Qatar 2022 qualification

Memphis Depay scored to help the Netherlands qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

The prolific striker netted in stoppage time to add to Steven Bergwin's 84th strike as the Oranges qualified ahead of Norway, the team they beat.

Holland missed the 2018 World Cup despite reaching the finals in 2010.

Depay disappointed as Messi leaves Barcelona

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Memphis Depay has expressed unhappiness over his inability to play with Lionel Messi at Spanish giants Barcelona following the departure of the Argentine to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Lionel Messi who is regarded as one of the best players in the history of football stunned the world on August 8 when he announced in a press conference that he never wanted to leave Barcelona.

Barcelona chiefs were unable to register the Argentine due to their financial crisis which forced the Argentine to a stunning move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Yen