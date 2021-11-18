Matthew Anim Cudjoe: Scottish side Dundee United Signs Ghanaian Wonderkid

Mathew Anim Cudjoe will be departing the shores of Ghana to Scotland, UK, to join Dundee United on a 3-year deal

The deal, subject to granting of a work permit by UK authorities, was announced by the club on their website on Wednesday night

The 18-year old Ghanaians attacking midfielder was managed and discovered by Anim Addo, Manager of Ghanaian legend, Asamoah Gyan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

25,000 Euros-rated Ghanaian teenager, Mathew Anim Cudjoe's services have been acquired by Scottish Premier League side Dundee United, for an undisclosed fee.

The three-year deal, to be completed upon granting of a work permit by UK authorities, was announced on Dundee's website on Wednesday.

Sporting director of Dundee Tony Asghar told the club website that Cudjoe was an exciting talent that would improve the club's attacking arsenal.

Ghana U-20 International player, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, Source: Twitter/@CudjoeAnim

Source: Twitter

“We are delighted to welcome Mathew to Dundee United, he is a young and exciting talent that we can’t wait to watch develop further over the coming seasons.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“As a club we are continuously aiming to attract talented players – both in our local area, in markets we are well established in and in those that have been less explored.

He also showed appreciation to Cudjoe's former club, Young Apostles for completing the deal in a smooth and timely manner.

“Through opportunities created by the rules surrounding Brexit – we have looked at different markets we can look to gain a foothold.

It has been a great experience working with the leaders at Young Apostles FC to conclude this deal.

“We are always looking at how we can improve and develop and this opportunity has come at the right time for us to explore.

"Our aim is now to support Mathew and ensure he adapts to the Club and understands how we can best support him on his journey.”

Mathew will join the club upon approval of his visa application.

In March 2021, the midfielder helped Ghana lift the U20 African Cup of Nations, playing four games in the tournament, including the final, in which the Black Stars defeated Uganda 2-0.

The 18 years old featured heavily for Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko in the 2019/2020 season before moving back to Young Apostles after his loan deal ended.

The football associations of Ghana and South Africa trade words over WC qualifiers

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged South Africa to google the distance from Accra to Cape Coast, in response to the allegations of match-fixing made by the South Africans.

The South Africans presenting as part of their case of improprieties by the GFA, disclosed that their journey from the airport to the stadium for the 2022 World qualifier, took 9 hours.

Source: Yen