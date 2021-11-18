Actor Lil Win is official a player of New Edubiase Football Club

The Kumawood star has been registered for the 2021/22 Division One League season

Lil Win joined the club during the transfer window

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has been registered as a player for Ghanaian Division One league side New Edubiase United FC.

The 34-year-old is now officially a footballer of the club despite initially being announced as an ambassador of the Edubiase-based side.

In photos posted on the actor's Instagram page, Lil Win displayed his identification card for the upcoming Division One League season.

Photos drop as actor Lil Win gets registered as a New Edubiase player ahead of new season.

"People always doubt me when I say am doing something. When I started acting people doubted same as when I started music and now people are also doubting I can’t be future president. Here is the proof that am ready to play for New Edubiase United. My ID card is ready," wrote the comic actor on Instagram.

Lil Win signed a two year deal with the club and it looks like he will be making his competitive debut against Achiken FC this weekend.

Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United

Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win played his first game for New Edubiase in a friendly against SAFA Missionary SC.

The winger was given game time as the former Ghana Premier League side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Jomsco School Park.

In a video on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh the self acclaimed winger is seen struggling to hold his breath in the friendly encounter.

Actor Lil promises to score 50 goals for New Edubiase

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana actor and comedian, Lil Win has pledged to score fifty goals in the Division One league when the new season starts in a few weeks time.

The popular Kumawood actor was unveiled a player of New Edubiase a fortnight ago and has been preparing with the club ahead of the new campaign.

In an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi, the self-acclaimed winger boasted he is being chased by several topflight clubs but he wants to repay New Edubiase owner, Abdul Salam Yakubu, the faith he had in giving him a deal.

