South Africa Hit Back At GFA Statement: "Violence Story is Fake News"

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has said the story about violence committed against a Ghanaian referred to in the GFA's statement was fake news.

Mr Motlanthe said this in reaction to the Ghana Football Association press statement it released in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It was not a real story. Ghana's FA must be careful about following fake news stories,” Motlanthe said.

The SA boss also noted in connection to GFA's statement about South Africa lying about how long it took them to get to the stadium, that, the SA Coach, Broos, who made the initial complaints said 5 hours not the 9 the GFA alluded to.

“The Safa position has never been nine hours. The coach said it was three hours, plus two hours which we can't blame Ghana for, it is their immigration rules,” Motlanthe said.

He added:

“But we are also saying let's let the FIFA process take place, and we will respect the decision."

“We find the GFA's statement unfortunate and distasteful because it is full of inaccuracies. We did not submit any complaint to the Ghana FA about our treatment in Ghana.”

YEN.com.gh confirms death of Ghanaian as false news

YEN.com.gh can confirm the Ghana Embassy in South Africa has refuted the death of of Ghanaian man, Owusu story as false.

A statement sealed by the Ghanaian Embassy dated November, 18, was sighted by YEN.com.gh, it would appear the South African were right about the veracity of the news being questionable.

The GFA's response to South Africa's allegations

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged South Africa to google the distance from Accra to Cape Coast, in response to the allegations of match-fixing made by the South Africans.

The South Africans presenting as part of their case of improprieties by the GFA, disclosed that their journey from the airport to the stadium for the 2022 World qualifier, took 9 hours.

South Africa FA President piles on the accusations

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa Football Association President, Danny Jordaan, has said that Ghana did all they can to beat the Bafana Bafana to cover up their socio-economic problems.

According to Mr Jordan, there would have been serious economic implication for the West African nation if Ghana had lost.

Ghanaians reacted to the allegations

Ghanaian Twitter users have reacted to news of South Africa's allegation of match-fixing levelled against Ghana for the world cup qualifier between the two countries.

The reactions garnered by the allegation, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, mainly ridiculed the claims, downplaying almost all of the claims made by South Africa.

