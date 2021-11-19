The trophy for the CAF Women's Champions League final has arrived in Egypt

The trophy for the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League final has arrived in Cairo, ahead of the final between Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

The trophy is the first of it's kind to be contested for between the two best team's on the continent following two weeks of grueling competition among eight African clubs.

In a video posted on Twitter by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, a graphic depiction of the trophy was presented.

"Glorious. Unique. Symbolic. Sparkles. It’s the first ever Total Energies CAF Women's Champions League trophy," wrote CAF Women.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football also confirmed the arrival of the trophy on their official website, giving a vivid description of the accolade.

"The trophy of the maiden edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021 has arrived in Cairo," wrote CAFOnline.

"The trophy design has strong elements that speak on the goal to grow women’s football in Africa and honour the strength, elegance and athleticism of African women. It reflects the growth, celebration, excellence, unity and empowerment of African women football.

"The design concept includes 54 notches in the lip to represent the 54 CAF affiliated Member Associations. It includes a sterling silver high shine based engraved ‘CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE’, with the names of the eight teams who took part in the inaugural edition engraved below."

Hasaacas Ladies are hoping to be the first winners of the trophy but have Mamelodi Sundowns to beat if they are to be crowned champions of Africa.

