The West African Champions will have to get a goal in the CAF Women's CL final against Sundowns, whom are yet to concede a goal in the competition

Hasaacas Ladies are the side with the most goals in the competition, with Evelyn Badu being top scorer on 5 goals, a number Hasaacas Ladies hope will go higher in Friday's cup final

Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies could mark a historic era by winning the first-ever CAF Women's Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies, to be named historic winners of TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League final, will have to score past an unconceded Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South Africa women's club have not conceded a single goal from the entirety of normal time, in the tournament.

The only goals they've conceded came in the penalty shoot-out after extra time in the semi-final, to beat Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea to reach the final.

Otherwise, the South Africans have not conceded a goal in their four outings in Egypt but will have to contain a red-hot Hasaacas attack, with 10 goals to their name en route to the final.

Teenager Evelyn Badu of Hasaacas Ladies is the top scorer of the competition on 5 goals, a number Hasaacas Ladies will hope will be added to in Friday's cup final.

Coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yussif Basigi says he is very aware of that fact and has made some variations to his team to counteract the South African's defensive set-up.

"I have faith in my goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers. You will see more variations of how the team plays", he said in a pre-match press conference.

Coach Basigi added that his ladies are determined to win the trophy and that will be seen in the way they played.

"We are coming to win the title and there's no turning back," he noted.

Captain of the Ghanaian Women's League Champions, Janet Egyir told BBC Focus on Africa that her team is very aware of how defensive-minded their opponents were.

"We are very proud of ourselves for how far we have come in this tournament. In this competition they are yet to concede. We know how they play and we are ready for any team."

The two sides, when the sides meet in Cairo's 30 June Stadium on Friday (17:00 GMT), will be playing for themselves but also for everything going on between the two countries off-field.

