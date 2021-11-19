John Terry tweeted a photo of himself with a Real Madrid Legend in Nigeria

The Chelsea FC legend was with Roberto Carlos in what looks like a pub in the photo

The two UEFA Champions League winners are said to be in the West African country for a Budweiser beer event

Former Chelsea and England star, John Terry, and Real Madrid and Brazil legend, Roberto Carlos, have arrived in Nigeria for a "Budweiser Kings of Football" show.

YEN.com.gh sighted a photo of the two world football stars in a tweet by the English star.

Ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid Stars, JT and RC. Source: Twitter/@JohnTerry26/@chizo_alaribe

The former Chelsea star, accompanied the photo of the two with:

"Good Morning Nigeria @Oficial_RC3 (Flag of Nigeria)"

In a separate video sighted by YEN.com.gh, co-anchor on Supersports Kings of Football show, Ozoemena Chukwu , met the two global stars at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to welcome them.

John Terry, and Brazilian football legend, Roberto Carlos, together with co-anchor on Supersports Kings of Football show, Ozoemena, will make an appearance on the Budweiser Kings Of Football show on Saturday, November 20.

The football stars arrived Lagos on Thursday, November 18.

