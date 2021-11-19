KGL Foundation & GFA Launch the KGL Foundation Juvenile Champions League

The juvenile football contest was established to fill the sports development gap in the country

The CEO of the KGL Foundation, Mr. Elliot Dadey, yesterday launched the U-17 Inter Clubs Champions League and the first ever KGL Foundation Juvenile Champions League, together with the GFA President and the Chairman of the Juvenile League.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of the Foundation made known to all, his desire in impacting the lives of children through sports and education. He added that football in its entirety instills values such as teamwork discipline and respect for one another.

In his speech at the launch event, Mr. Dadey emphasized on the need for education in the development of progenies as its equally important as the development of football.

In his words, he opined that the Foundation is dedicated to supporting the empowerment of the youth and they achieve this by promoting high quality education for all, sports inclusion and development and artistic expression, to ensure that today’s youth become tomorrow’s leaders.

The GFA President, Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, in his submission expressed his gratitude towards the efforts KGL Foundation has made in the development of sports in the country.

He recounted the Foundation’s support in sponsoring the senior national team and the Juvenile League and entreated other corporate bodies to emulate the deeds of KGL Foundation.

Mr. Dadey in his closing remarks, urged the government, private sector and NGOs to promote the progress of our communities and our culture through football and education.

The two-pronged event, held at the premises of the GFA, also saw the launch of the maiden Women’s Premier Super Cup by a Deputy Minister for Education, Barbara Asher Ayisi, who also doubles as the Chairperson of the Women’s Premier League Super Cup.

The event, which drew a lot of media houses, was attended by some authorities of the GFA, corporate Ghana, former national men and women team players; and managements of various juvenile teams in Ghana.

