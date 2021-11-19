Ghana defender Andy Yiadom says the penalty against South Africa was a 'bit soft'

The right-back who played the entire game against Bafana Bafana said he had to watch the match against to see what really happened

Ghana defeated South Africa 1-0 to progress to the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars and Reading right back, Andy Yiadom, has spoked after Ghana's victory over South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The defender, who played the whole game last Sunday said the penalty against the Bafana Bafana, which led to Ghana's victory was a soft one.

In an interview with the BBC, the England-based player revealed he had to re-watch the game to see whether it was a penalty or not.

Although, he did not deny that it was a penalty, he felt it was too soft to be awarded.

"When I was on the pitch it looked like it was a penalty, but I have watched it back it was a little bit soft," the Ghana defender told World Football on the BBC World Service.

"But it is football and I have had them given against me plenty of times and it is one of those things and it was about actually scoring the penalty which we did.

"I have been the person who has just touched him and the other person has just fallen over. At the moment I know we won the game and that's that."

The game between the two former African champions has seen both countries Football Associations go at each other after South Africa reported Ghana and Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette to FIFA.

Football's world governing body, FIFA will review the game with a decision set to be made on November 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will know their play-offs opponent in a draw next month.

FIFA reviews Ghana versus South Africa game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, football's world governing body, FIFA, has confirmed the receipt of South Africa's protest against Ghana following defeat in the final Group G World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The Bafana Bafana lodged an official complaint after the game in Cape Coast, accusing Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette of poor officiating.

In a quote on Graphic Online, the Federation of International Football admitted to receiving the complaint from South Africa as well as plans to review the game.

