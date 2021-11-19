Heather O'Reilly: SA's FIFA Appeal Against Ghana Is Fool's Errand

BBC 'World Football' Pundit, Heather O'Reilly, has said she does not think the [FIFA] investigations will go anywhere

Frequent BBC 'World Football' pundit, Heather O'Reilly, has said although she understood why, ultimately she thinks South Africa's FIFA appeal is a fool's errand.

The retired American footballer, said this when asked about her thoughts on the Ghana-South Africa penalty incident on BBC's last episode of "World Football".

Heather said she thinks it will be a long time till South Africa makes an appearance at the global football showpiece.

Former US Women's National Team Player & Pundit, Heather O'Reilly. Source: Instagram/@heatheroreilly

"So I don't blame them for wanting to at least investigate but I don't think this investigation is going to go anywhere. I think its going to be a long four more years before South Africa sees their way to a world cup", Heather opined.

When asked whether the incident brings back some bad memories, Heather answered:

"There's been number of games where I've had calls go for me and that gives you a different sort of feeling kind of like "uh that's part of football", when it goes for you, but when it goes against you its just absolutely enraging and seems so unfair."

Another pundit calls the penalty call, nonsense

On the same show, Pat Nevin, former Chelsea player, labelled the Senegalese referee's call as "nonsense".

"The referee being in such a brilliant position, makes it even more unthinkable that he gave it. It is that bad.

"I've heard it called a questionable decision, I'm not questioning it. I think its dreadful, I think its absolutely wrong

"I always get very annoyed about things like that because he obviously just throws himself to the ground".

Ghana Black Stars player, Yiadom, was also on the show

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Black Stars and Reading right back, Andy Yiadom, has spoked after Ghana's victory over South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The defender, who played the whole game last Sunday said the penalty against the Bafana Bafana, which led to Ghana's victory was a soft one.

