Mamelodi Sundowns are the Champions of Africa

The South Africa side defeated Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 to win the CAF Women's CL

Hasaacas Ladies finished second at the maiden edition of the tournament

South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned champions of Africa after defeating Ghanaian club Hasaacas Ladies in the final of the CAF Women's Champions League.

A goal at either side of the half ensured the South Africans are the winners of the tournament for the first time.

In photos posted on Twitter, the players of Sundown are seen celebrating their victory to the despair of Hasaacas Ladies.

Sundowns revenge SA defeat after beating Hasaacas Ladies to win CAF Women's CL. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAFwomen

Hasaacas Ladies came into the game as the tournament's leading scorers after netting ten goals in four matches and even though they created a couple of chances, they failed to take them.

Sundowns broke the deadlock through Chuene Morifi with few minutes to half time after connecting to a cross from the left.

Hasaacas Ladies had a chance to level before the break but could not just make it happen.

After the break, the Ghanaian side kept pushing but Sundowns were just impregnable defensively, creating a shield at the back.

Andisiwe Mgcoyi doubled Sundowns' lead to put the game beyond the reach of the Ghanaian side.

Hasaacas Ladies struggled to match up as the South Africans exerted revenge on the Western giants.

