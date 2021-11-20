Arsenal handed massive boost as Thomas Partey trains ahead of Liverpool clash

Thomas Partey trained ahead of Arsenal's clash with Liverpool

The Ghana international missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa last week due to injury

He is expected to play a role in the Premier League top liner between Arsenal and Liverpool on Saturday

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has made a return from injury after training with Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The 28-year-old suffered a muscle injury before the international break, missing Ghana's games against Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.

In photos posted on Twitter, Partey is seen training with his Arsenal teammates ahead of their encounter with Liverpool at Anfield.

Thomas Partey has been key to Arsenal's recent renaissance, as the London club are yet to lose a game with the Ghana in the squad since April.

His presence is huge relief for manager Mikel Arteta, who claims the midfielder has not done enough preparations to start the game.

"Same again, he could not play for the national team, he really tried to do that because they had a massive game and he really pushed for that one, but he wasn't close enough to do that. Again, it's something we have to assess today because he hasn't done enough [preparation work]," Arteta told Arsenal.com.

Partey missed the first three matches of the season as Arsenal struggled in the opening weeks of the season, losing to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

However, since he returned from injury, the Gunners have won six and drawn only two games.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid and has since been an integral figure in the team.

