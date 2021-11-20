Video of Evelyn Badu's goals drop as she wins Golden Boot at CAF Women's CL

Hasaacas Ladies star Evelyn Badu has won the Golden Boot at the CAF Women's Champions League

The striker scored five goals as Hasaacas Ladies finished the tournament as runners up

The Ghanaian champions lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the tournament

Hasaacas Ladies star forward, Evelyn Badu, has won the Golden Boot at the just ended CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

The Ghanaian forward netted five goals to win the Golden Boot and be adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

In videos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the queen of African football is seen delivering at her best.

Evelyn Badu needed only three games to win the golden boot after double braces in the first two matches and the winner against AS FAR in the semi finals.

She scored two goals against Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea in the opening game before another two goals against AS Mande of Mali.

Badu, however, could not add to her tally after the semi final but it was enough to make her the goal queen.

Hasaacas Ladies lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in finals of CAF Women's Champions League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned champions of Africa after defeating Ghanaian club Hasaacas Ladies in the final of the CAF Women's Champions League.

A goal at either side of the half ensured the South Africans are the winners of the tournament for the first time.

In photos posted on Twitter, the players of Sundown are seen celebrating their victory to the despair of Hasaacas Ladies.

South Africans troll Ghanaian after Sundowns victory

The South Africa Football team's page on Social Media has reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Hasaacas Ladies, describing it as sweet revenge.

Ghana and South Africa have been on a war of words after the Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana in the World Cup qualifiers last Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, the Bafana Bafana reacted to Sundowns' victory by stating that pain has been avenged.

