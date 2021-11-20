Cristiano Ronaldo is getting fired up for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road

The Portugal international could not guarantee an automatic place for his country to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be on parade for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side when they file out against Watford

Cristiano Ronaldo looks ready for Man United's trip to Watford after a disappointing end to Portugal's World Cup group qualifying campaign, Instagram, Sports Keeda.

The 36-year-old could not help his team win their last group game against Serbia as they last by 2-1 and missed automation qualification to Qatar 2022.

The Selecao will now wait until March 2022, to pass through the playoffs and to determine their destiny for the Mundial.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Watford in the Premier League despite his disappointing run on the international scene. Photo by Mathew Peters

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now focusing on the task ahead of the weekend for United's trip to Vicarage Road.

The Red Devils were outclassed by their city rivals Man City by 2-0 at Old Trafford which dropped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to sixth on the Premier League.

What Ronaldo said

And Ronaldo and his teammates need to get fired for up for the encounter with the Hornets to get back to winnings ways.

Ronaldo posted on his Instagram handle:

"Time to role up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season."

