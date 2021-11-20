Fans are still divided after Daniel Amartey's controversial penalty against South Africa

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey trended in Leicester City's defeat to Chelsea after fans went back to remind him of his role in the controversial penalty against South Africa.

It's been six days since the incidence at the Cape Coast which led to Ghana progressing to the play-offs ahead of South Africa, but fans of the Bafana Bafana, who are also Chelsea fans haven't forgiven the Ghanaian.

In comments on Twitter, some followers of Chelsea said they can't stand him, with others bringing back photos of him throwing the pendant of the club away after winning the FA Cup.

I can't stand Amartey - Fans turn Leicester defender into a villain after Chelsea defeat. SOURCE: Twitter/ @LCFC

Daniel Amartey lasted the entire duration on Saturday afternoon as Leicester City lost 3-0 to Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

Two first half goals from Antonio Rudiger and Ngolo Kante and a second half strike from Christian Pulisic was enough as the Blues maintained their position at the top of the table.

"I cannot stand Daniel Amartey. Poor excuse for a footballer tbh," wrote Gabe Henderson.

"3-0 away at Leicester. Easy as they come. Top of the league. Oh and f*ck Daniel Amartey," wrote Uber Chelsea.

"I beg someone teaches Daniel Amartey a lesson , we’ve not forgotten…," wrote Astrid Wett.

"Thank god Edouard Mendy is insane, because Amartey is the last player I would want to score a wonder goal vs Chelsea," added Felix.

"Amartey couldn’t believe what he saw Pulisic do," wrote Kessie.

"Amartey we don't do that. Now anytime Chelsea meets Leicester City e go always be proper beatings," wrote Ayigbe Commando.

Daniel Amartey's penalty earn Ghana win against South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's Black Stars is playing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a crucial qualifier for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars defeated the South Africans by a goal to nil courtesy of a penalty scored by the captain, Andre Dede Ayew, in the 33rd minute.

The penalty was awarded after a South African player was adjudged to have fouled Daniel Amartey in the box during a Ghana corner.

Source: Yen Ghana