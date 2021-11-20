Antonio Rudiger, Ngole Kante, and Christian Pulisic found the back of the net as Chelsea destroy Leicester City 3-0

The victory means Chelsea are now assured of remaining at the top of the Premier League after match week 12 as they move up to 29 points on the table

The Blues are now six points above second-placed Man City in the Premier League table but the Citizens have a game at hand

Chelsea put up a strong performance to thrash Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, November 20.

The Blues bounced back from their disappointing home 1-1 draw against Burnley in their last outing.

Pulisic and his Chelsea teammates celebrate his goal against Leicester City. Photo by James Williamson

Source: UGC

Following the victory, Chelsea are now assured of remaining at the top of the Premier League after match week 12 as they move up to 29 points on the table, six points above second-placed Man City who have a game at hand.

Chelsea could have gone 1-0 up in the space of five minutes as Ben Chilwell shot hit the crossbar.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

But they will however take the lead in the 14th minute as Rudiger powered home a header from Chilwell's corner.

Minutes later, it was 2-0 as Kante found space to shoot from outside the box before firing an effort past Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

In a first half that was one-sided, Chelsea could have extended their lead but Schmeichel dived well to deny Chilwell after which Hudson-Odoi fired just over the bar from the box.

The first half ended 2-0 with Leicester City failing to produce a shot on goal.

Leicester City became more competitive at the start of the second half as Mendy did very well to keep out a James Maddison shot before producing an acrobatic save to stop a goal-bound Daniel Amartey shot.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel immediately made substitutions as he feared a collapse bringing on Hakim Ziyech for Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic for Mason Mount.

A few minutes later, the two substitutes combined to secure all three points for Chelsea.

Ziyech fed Pulisic with a fine ball as the American made no mistake from close range to extend Chelsea's lead in the 71st minute.

Chelsea thought they had a fourth as Reece James powered home from close range but the linesman flag was up for offside.

At 3-0, it was done and dusted for Leicester City as Chelsea held on to claim a vital win on the road.

Edouard Mendy slams media for mistaken identity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea shot-stopper Edouard Mendy has slammed the French and English media who used his picture to depict the story of Man City defender Benjamin Mendy.

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also drawn into the conversation as his face was added to stories written about the City star.

The Senegalese goalkeeper condemned the story and believes it showed that racism still exists in England and France.

Source: Yen