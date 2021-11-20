Hasaacas Ladies quartet have been named in the team of tournament at the just ended CAF Women's Champions League

The four players including top scorer Evelyn Badu impressed as Hasaacas Ladies finished the competition as runners-up

Hasaacas Ladies lost to Sundowns in the final of the competition

Four Hasaacas Ladies players have been named in the best eleven of the CAF Women's Champions League which ended on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Top scorer Evelyn Badu, forward Doris Boaduwaa and defenders Janet Egyir and Perpetual Agyekum were part of the team.

The team was released by CAF on their official Twitter handle, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Evelyn Badu leads four Hasaacas Ladies players named in CAF Women's CL best XI.

Source: Twitter

"Give it up for the #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL Best XI! The ladies put on incredible performances in Cairo!," wrote CAF as the team was released.

Three players each from Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR Rabat made the team of the tournament.

Evely Badu scored five goals and was named the best player of the competition while Doris Boaduwaa netted one goal.

Perpetual Agye scored two stunning goals with Janet Egyir leading her charges to the final of the CAF Women's Champions League with some brilliant displays.

Evelyn Badu wins Golden Boot at CAF Women's CL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Hasaacas Ladies star forward, Evelyn Badu, has won the Golden Boot at the just ended CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

The Ghanaian forward netted five goals to win the Golden Boot and be adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

In videos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the queen of African football is seen delivering at her best.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Hasaacas Ladies to win CAF Women's CL

South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned champions of Africa after defeating Ghanaian club Hasaacas Ladies in the final of the CAF Women's Champions League.

A goal at either side of the half ensured the South Africans are the winners of the tournament for the first time.

In photos posted on Twitter, the players of Sundown are seen celebrating their victory to the despair of Hasaacas Ladies.

Source: Yen