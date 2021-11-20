Liverpool vs Arsenal: Mane, Salah scores as Reds thrash Gunners 4-0

Liverpool vs Arsenal ended 4-0 at Anfield as the Reds move back to second position on the Premier League table

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino got their names on the scoresheet

The Gunners' fantastic unbeaten run in the league came to an end but maintained fifth spot on the league standings

Liverpool halted Arsenal's ten-match unbeaten run of matches with a 4-0 thrashing of the birth London club.

The Reds dominated the game from start to finish and showed they were too much for their long time rivals.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Mane, Salah, Jota, Minamino score as Reds thrash Gunners 4-1. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images

Source: UGC

Summary of the game

It took 39 minutes for Jurgen Klopp's men to get their noses in front as a wonderfully curled free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold as Sadio Mane headed the home to make it 1-0.

There was an outpouring of emotions between Mikel Arteta and Klopp on the touchline as the referee cautioned both managers with yellow cards.

Liverpool continued from where they left off after the interval as Diogo Jota capitalized on Nuno Tavares' error as he beat Ben White and dribbled past Aaron Ramsdale to score the second.

It was 3-0 to Liverpool in the 73rd minute from a classic counter-attack as Mane turned provider for Mohamed to score into an empty net.

Within a minute after Takumi Minamino came on for Jota in the 74th minute he was at the end of Alexander-Arnold's low cross to make it 4-0.

The Reds move back to second on the Premier League table behind Chelsea as the Gunners maintain fifth spot.

Watford compound Man United's misery in the Premier League

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported Manchester United hit a new low under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Watford claimed a deserved 4-1 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday, November 20.

In what was another disastrous afternoon for the Red Devils, they had to finish the game with 10 men after Harry Maguire was shown a red card in the second half.

Prior to the clash, Solskjaer, during a press conference, assured Manchester United fans that they would see a reaction after the derby defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea crush Leicester City at King Power Stadium

YEN.com.gh also reported that Chelsea put up a strong performance to thrash Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, November 20.

The Blues bounced back from their disappointing home 1-1 draw against Burnley in their last outing.

Following the victory, Chelsea are now assured of remaining at the top of the Premier League after match week 12 as they move up to 29 points on the table, six points above second-placed Man City who have a game at hand.

Source: Yen.com.gh