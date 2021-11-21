Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Old Trafford is drawing nigh after their defeat to Watford

Man United board has reportedly reached a decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following an emergency meeting in the wake of their 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday, November 20.

Man United's 4-1 defeat to Watford is said to be the final straw for Solskjaer as manager. Photo: Getty Images.

The Red Devils staged a disappointing performance at Vicarage Road on their return to action after the international break, with the Hornets dominating proceedings from the blow of the whistle.

The hosts downed United 2-0 at the break before Donny van de Beek who came on as a substitute pulling one back for Ole's men.

However, things went from bad to worse for United after skipper Harry Maguire was shown a red card to end hopes of the Manchester side springing a comeback.

Claudio Ranieri's charges went on to score two more goals to condemn United to a comprehensive defeat.

Ole on the brink

The result left the Old Trafford dwellers with five defeats in seven Premier League matches, forcing the club's hierarchy to hold crisis talks to determine the future of Solskjaer.

The Times reports United have now made a decision to sack the Norwegian tactician, with the publication claiming the club's owners believe the coaching team does not have what it takes to steady the ship.

It is believed United will now have to part with £7.5 million as compensation for Solskjaer after the ex-Molde boss penned a new deal back in July that should run until 2024.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has already been touted as a potential replacement, with Manchester Evening News reporting Darren Fletcher is already in line to take over on an interim basis.

Fletcher rejoined United back in March as the club's technical director and could be in charge when the side travels to Spain to take on Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, November 23.

Claudio Ranieri defends Ole

Earlier, it was reported Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has suggested Man United should not sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the Red Devils enduring a disappointing run of results in recent weeks.

The Italian tactician noted that the United board should remain calm and allow Solskjaer to continue with his rebuilding plans.

"I understand that United can’t do up and down, but he must have the time to build his action and build his team," he said.

