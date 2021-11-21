Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been relieved of his job at English Premier League club Manchester United

The club in a statement on Sunday morning, November 21 stated that the decision to let the manager go is regreted

United thanked the Norweigian manager saying his place in the club’s history will always be secure

English Premier League side Manchester United have announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager of the club.

This is coming a day after the Red Devils suffered a 4-1 defeat in the hands of Watford at the Vicarage Road.

In what was another disastrous afternoon for the Red Devils, they had to finish the game with 10 men after Harry Maguire was shown a red card in the second half.

A United youth product Joshua King opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Ismaila Sarr made it 2-0 just a minute before half time.

Donny Van De Beek pulled one back for the visitors in the 50th minute, but Watford scored two late goals courtesy Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis to seal a 4-1 win for the Hornets.

Following the loss, United's heirachy met and after the meeting which lasted over five hours, it was agreed that Solskjaer should be sacked.

The club in a statement thanked the 48-year-old, saying his place will remain in their history.

The statement said via the club website:

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.

"His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family."

United, however confirmed that Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

